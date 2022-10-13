Thu, Oct 13, 2022 @ 15:31 GMT
US CPI slowed to 8.2% yoy in Sep, but core CPI rose to 6.6% yoy

US CPI rose 0.4% mom in September, above expectation of 0.2% mom. Core CPI (all item less food and energy) rose 0.6% mom, above expectation of 0.5% mom. Energy index dropped -2.1% mom, with gasoline down 4.9%. Food index rose 0.8% mom.

For the 12 months ending September, CPI slowed from 8.3% yoy to 8.2% yoy, above expectation of 8.1% yoy. Core CPI, on the other hand, accelerated from 6.3% yoy to 6.6% yoy, above expectation of 6.5% yoy. Energy index slowed from 23.8% yoy to 19.8% yoy. Food index was up 11.2% yoy.

Full release here.

