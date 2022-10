Eurozone exports of goods rose 24.0% yoy to EUR 231.1B in August. Imports rose 53.6% yoy to EUR 282.1B. Trade deficit came in at EUR -50.9B. Intra-Eurozone trade rose 34.8% yoy to EUR 210.5B.

In seasonally adjusted term, exports rose 3.5% mom to EUR 245.5B. Imports rose 5.5% mom to EUR 292.8B. Trade deficit widened from EUR -40.5B to EUR -47.3B, much larger than expectation of EUR -40.0B. Intra-Eurozone trade rose from EUR 230.9B to EUR 239.2B.

