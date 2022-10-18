German ZEW situation tumbled sharply, significantly worse

Tue, Oct 18, 2022 @ 15:26 GMT
Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment rose slightly from -61.9 to -59.2 in October, above expectation of -66.0. Current Situation Index dropped sharply from -60.5 to -72.2, below expectation of -69.0.

Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment improved slightly from -60.7 to -59.7, above expectation of -60.6. Current situation dropped very sharply by -11.7 pts to -70.6. Inflation expectations for Eurozone declined from -23.7 to -35.8.

“The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment rises slightly in October. However, the current economic situation is once again assessed as significantly worse than in the previous month. The probability that real gross domestic product will decline in the course of the next six months has also increased considerably. Overall, the economic outlook has deteriorated again,” said ZEW President Professor Achim Wambach on current expectations.

