Thu, Nov 03, 2022 @ 10:05 GMT
HomeLive CommentsECB Panetta: Policy calibration must avoid tripping over unintended effects

ECB Panetta: Policy calibration must avoid tripping over unintended effects

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

ECB Executive Board member Fabio Panetta said in a speech, “at present, the direction of monetary policy is clear”. And, a “further policy adjustment is warranted in order to keep inflation expectations anchored and stave off second-round effects.”

However, “the calibration of our stance should not rely on a one-sided view of risks − especially as we continue normalising our monetary policy in a highly uncertain economic environment,” he added. “And it should remain focused on medium-term inflationary developments.”

“Our policy stance must remain evidence-based and adapt to changes in the medium-term inflation outlook, avoiding an excessive focus on short-run developments and fully taking into account the risks emanating from the domestic and global economic and financial environment,” he emphasized.

“This approach will allow us to successfully navigate the risks we face while avoiding the danger of tripping over unintended effects.”

Full speech here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.