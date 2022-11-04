Fri, Nov 04, 2022 @ 11:54 GMT
Eurozone PPI up 1.6% mom, 41.9% yoy in Sep

Eurozone PPI rose 1.6% mom, 41.9% yoy in September, below expectation of 1.7% mom, 42.0% yoy. For the month, industrial producer prices in Eurozone increased by 3.3% in the energy sector, by 0.9% for non-durable consumer goods, by 0.4% for capital goods and for durable consumer goods and by 0.1% for intermediate goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy increased by 0.4%.

EU PPI rose 1.5% mom, 41.4% yoy. The highest monthly increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Bulgaria (+9.2%), Slovakia (+8.9%) and Italy (+3.5%), while the largest decreases were observed in Ireland (-18.9%), Estonia (-3.9%) and Greece (-2.4%).

