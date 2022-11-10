Fed Kashkari: Any talk of a pivot is entirely premature

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said, “at the next meeting, which is mid-December, I don’t know what we are going to do.”

“There’s a lot of talk in the public about might we raise rates by 50 basis points, might we raise rates by 75 basis points – those are certainly going to be on the table, but could it be something beyond that? It’s possible too,” he added.

Fed’s dual mandate, price stability and maximum employment could come into tension at a certain point. However, Kashkari said, “we are a long, long, long way away from that right now, so that’s why any talk of a pivot is entirely premature.”