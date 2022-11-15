German ZEW rose sharply to -36.7, related to hope that inflation will fall soon

Tue, Nov 15, 2022 @ 10:59 GMT
Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment rose from -59.2 to -36.7 in November, much better than expectation of -54.1. Current Situation index rose from -72.2 to -64.5, above expectation of -67.5.

Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment rose from -59.7 to -38.7, above expectation of -55.0. Current Situation index rose 5.5pts to -65.1.

“The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment rises again in November. This is likely to be related above all to the hope that inflation rates will fall soon. In this case, policymakers would not have to hit the brakes on monetary policy as hard and/or for as long as feared. However, the economic outlook for the German economy is still clearly negative,” comments ZEW President Professor Achim Wambach.

