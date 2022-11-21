Fed Bostic: 75 to 100 basis points of additional tightening warranted

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Saturday, “If the economy proceeds as I expect, I believe that 75 to 100 basis points of additional tightening will be warranted… It’s clear that more is needed, and I believe this level of the policy rate will be sufficient to rein in inflation over a reasonable time horizon.”

“In terms of pacing, assuming the economy evolves as I expect in the coming weeks, I would be comfortable starting the move away from 75-basis-point increases at the next meeting,” he added.

Bostic expected Fed to pause at some point to “let the economic dynamics play out,” given that it may take 12-24 months for the effect of rate hikes to be “fully realized.”

“I do not think we should continue raising rates until the inflation level has gotten down to 2%. Because of the lag dynamics I discussed earlier, this would guarantee an overshoot and a deep recession,” he said.