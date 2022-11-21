Mon, Nov 21, 2022 @ 06:34 GMT
HomeLive CommentsFed Bostic: 75 to 100 basis points of additional tightening warranted

Fed Bostic: 75 to 100 basis points of additional tightening warranted

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Saturday, “If the economy proceeds as I expect, I believe that 75 to 100 basis points of additional tightening will be warranted… It’s clear that more is needed, and I believe this level of the policy rate will be sufficient to rein in inflation over a reasonable time horizon.”

“In terms of pacing, assuming the economy evolves as I expect in the coming weeks, I would be comfortable starting the move away from 75-basis-point increases at the next meeting,” he added.

Bostic expected Fed to pause at some point to “let the economic dynamics play out,” given that it may take 12-24 months for the effect of rate hikes to be “fully realized.”

“I do not think we should continue raising rates until the inflation level has gotten down to 2%. Because of the lag dynamics I discussed earlier, this would guarantee an overshoot and a deep recession,” he said.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.