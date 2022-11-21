Mon, Nov 21, 2022 @ 19:40 GMT
HomeLive CommentsECB: Lane: One platform for 75bps hike is no longer there

ECB: Lane: One platform for 75bps hike is no longer there

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane said in an interview that “we expect to raise rates further”. But “each meeting is different” and “one platform for considering a very large hike, such as 75 basis points, is no longer there.”

“When we were at zero, that did not correspond to anyone’s idea of the interest rate level necessary. Going to 1.5 per cent is still below where we need to go,” he said. “But the more you’ve already done on a cumulative basis, that changes the pros and cons of any given increment.”

“I don’t think December is going to be the last rate hike” he said. “Trying to jump forward to February, to March, to May or June next year, I think it’s too early to have very strong views at this point… The more relevant argument than whether to pause is to move at the appropriate time to smaller increments.”

Full interview here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.