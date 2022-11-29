Eurozone economic sentiment rose to 93.7 in Nov, first increase since Feb

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone Economic Sentiment Indicator rose from 92.7 to 93.7 in November, the first increase since February. Industrial confidence dropped from -1.2 to -2.0. Services confidence rose from 2.1 to 2.3. Consumer confidence rose from -27.5 to -23.9. Retail trade confidence was unchanged at -6.7. Construction confidence dropped from 2.6 to 2.3. Employment Expectation Indicator rose from 105.4 to 107.4. Economic Uncertainty Indicator dropped from 30.7 to 28.4.

EU ESI rose from 91.2 to 92.2. Amongst the largest EU economies, the ESI increased strongly in Italy (+4.1) and, to a lesser extent, the Netherlands (+1.2) and Germany (+1.1), while it eased in Spain (-1.7) and France (-1.6). Sentiment in Poland stayed broadly flat (+0.3). EEI rose from 104.9 to 106.3. EUI dropped from 29.8 to 27.8.

Full release here.