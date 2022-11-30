Swiss KOF dropped to 89.5, economic outlook remains subdued

Wed, Nov 30, 2022 @ 09:04 GMT
Swiss KOF Economic Barometer dropped from 90.9 to 89.5 in November, matched expectations. KOF said, “This is the fifth time in a row that the barometer has fallen. The outlook for the Swiss economy therefore remains subdued in the coming months.”

KOF added: “The negative development of the barometer is primarily driven by indicator bundles for the sector other services. Indicators for the accommodation and food service activities sector and private consumption are also weakening. In contrast, indicator bundles covering foreign demand record a slight positive development.”

