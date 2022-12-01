Eurozone PMI manufacturing finalized at 47.1, welcome moderation in downturn intensity

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone PMI Manufacturing was finalized at 47.1in November, up from October’s 46.4. Looking at some member countries, Ireland PMI Manufacturing was at 48.7 (30 mth-low), Italy at 48.4, Greece at 48.4, France at 48., Austria at 46.6, Germany at 46.2, the Netherlands at 46.0 (29-mth low), and Spain at 45.7. All were in contraction.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence said: “The PMI signals some welcome moderation in the intensity of the eurozone manufacturing downturn in November, which will support hopes that the region many not be facing a winter downturn as severe as previously anticipated by many. However, the survey’s production index continuing to run at one of the lowest levels recorded over the past decade. At these levels the survey is indicative of a marked annualised rate of contraction of approximately 4%. While official manufacturing data have been more buoyant – and more volatile – in recent months, such weak PMI readings have always been followed by commensurate steep declines in the official statistics.”

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full release here.