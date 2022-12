US non-farm payroll employment grew 263k in November, above expectation of 200k. Average job growth was 282k over the prior three months, and 392k thus far in 2022. Unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.7%, matched expectations. Participation rate dropped -0.1% to 62.1%. Wage growth was strong with average hourly earnings up 0.6% mom, versus expectation of 0.3% mom.

Full release here.