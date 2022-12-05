UK PMI services finalized at 48.8, economic contraction rate held steady

Mon, Dec 05, 2022 @ 11:21 GMT
UK PMI services was finalized at 48.8 in November, unchanged from October’s reading, lowest since January 2021, and second second consecutive month of contraction. PMI Composite was finalized at 48.2, unchanged from prior month, and the fourth successive month of contraction.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence: “A further economic contraction signalled by the PMI surveys hints at a growing recession risk for the UK. A change of government and its new economic policies may have helped arrested some of the financial market volatility after September’s ‘mini-budget’ but the economic picture remains stubbornly unchanged. ”

“The overall rate of economic contraction has held steady compared to October, indicative of GDP falling at a quarterly rate of 0.4%. As such, this is the toughest spell the UK economy has faced since the global financial crisis excluding only the height of the pandemic.

