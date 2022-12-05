ECB Makhlouf: Premature to be talking about end-point for policy rates

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

ECB Governing Council member Gabriel Makhlouf said, “To continue on our path to bring inflation back to our 2% target, I see a 50 basis-point increase in interest rates as the minimum needed at our December meeting.”

“We have to be open to policy rates moving into restrictive territory for a period,” the Irish central-bank chief said. “It is premature to be talking about the end-point for policy rates amid the prevailing levels of uncertainty.”

“The justification for the expansion of the balance sheet – too low inflation and the risk of deflation – has ended, and it is time to look at reducing its size,” he said.