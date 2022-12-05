US ISM services rose to 56.5 in Nov, production surged

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

US ISM Services PMI rose from 54.4 to 56.5 in November, above expectation of 53.5. Looking at some details, business activity/production surged sharply from 55.7 to 64.7. New orders dropped slightly form 56.5 to 56.0. Employment rose from 49.1 to 51.5. Prices dropped from 70.7 to 70.0.

ISM said: “The past relationship between the Services PMI and the overall economy indicates that the Services PMI for November (56.5 percent) corresponds to a 2.3-percent increase in real gross domestic product (GDP) on an annualized basis.”

