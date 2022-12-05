Tue, Dec 06, 2022 @ 01:45 GMT
US ISM services rose to 56.5 in Nov, production surged

US ISM Services PMI rose from 54.4 to 56.5 in November, above expectation of 53.5. Looking at some details, business activity/production surged sharply from 55.7 to 64.7. New orders dropped slightly form 56.5 to 56.0. Employment rose from 49.1 to 51.5. Prices dropped from 70.7 to 70.0.

ISM said: “The past relationship between the Services PMI and the overall economy indicates that the Services PMI for November (56.5 percent) corresponds to a 2.3-percent increase in real gross domestic product (GDP) on an annualized basis.”

