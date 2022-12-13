Swiss SECO downgrades 2022 and 2023 inflation forecasts

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs SECO revised down inflation forecasts for 2022 and 2023. For 2022, CPI is projected to be at 2.9% (comparing with September forecast of 3.0%). 2023 CPI is estimated to be 2.2%, (down from 2.3%.

2022 GDP growth forecast was left unchanged at 2.0%. 2023 GDP growth forecast was downgraded slightly from 1.1% to 1.0%. SECO said, “this would point to sluggish growth for the Swiss economy, but not a severe recession”.

SECO added, “Europe’s energy situation is projected to gradually normalize after a tense 2023/24 winter. At the same time, inflation rates will likely ease worldwide and the global economy should gradually gain momentum”. That would trigger a recovery in Switzerland, with 1.6% GDP growth in 2024, and inflation back below average at 1.5%.

Full release here.