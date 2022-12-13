Tue, Dec 13, 2022 @ 14:58 GMT
Swiss SECO downgrades 2022 and 2023 inflation forecasts

Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs SECO revised down inflation forecasts for 2022 and 2023. For 2022, CPI is projected to be at 2.9% (comparing with September forecast of 3.0%). 2023 CPI is estimated to be 2.2%, (down from 2.3%.

2022 GDP growth forecast was left unchanged at 2.0%. 2023 GDP growth forecast was downgraded slightly from 1.1% to 1.0%. SECO said, “this would point to sluggish growth for the Swiss economy, but not a severe recession”.

SECO added, “Europe’s energy situation is projected to gradually normalize after a tense 2023/24 winter. At the same time, inflation rates will likely ease worldwide and the global economy should gradually gain momentum”. That would trigger a recovery in Switzerland, with 1.6% GDP growth in 2024, and inflation back below average at 1.5%.

