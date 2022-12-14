Japan Tankan manufacturing mood deteriorated, but non-manufacturing upbeat

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Japan Tankan Large Manufacturing Index dropped from 8 to 7 in Q4, above expectation of 6. Sentiment has been deteriorating for the fourth straight quarter, and hit the lowest level since Q1 2021. Large Manufacturing Outlook dropped from 9 to 6, matched expectations.

On the other hand, Large Non-Manufacturing Index rose from 14 to 19, above expectation of 17. That’s the highest level since Q4 2019. Large Non-Manufacturing Outlook was unchanged at 11, below expectation of 16.

Large all industry capex dropped from 21.5% to 19.2%, above expectation of 18.4%.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Regarding inflation, 1-year ahead general prices expectations for all industries rose from 2.6% to 2.7%. 3-year ahead expectations rose from 2.1% to 2.2%. 5-year ahead expectations was unchanged at 2.0%.

Full release here.