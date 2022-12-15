ECB hikes 50bps, expects to raise rates further

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

ECB raises the three key interest rates by 50bps today as expected. The main refinancing, marginal lending, and deposit rates are 2.50%, 2.75% and 2.00% respectively. The Governing Council expects to “raise them further” based on “substantial upward revision to the inflation outlook”.

Also ECB noted that “keeping interest rates at restrictive levels will over time reduce inflation by dampening demand and will also guard against the risk of a persistent upward shift in inflation expectations.” Future policy decisions will continue to be “data-dependent”, following a “meeting-by-meeting approach”.

Reinvestment under the APP purchases will continue until the end of February 2023. The portfolio will then decline at a “measured and predictable pace” subsequently, amount to EUR 15B per month on average until Q2 2023. Reinvestment under PEPP will continue at least until the end of 2024.

Based on new economic projections, inflation is expected to reach 8.4% in 2022, then fall to 6.3% in 2023, and then 3.4% in 2024, and 2.3% in 2025. Core inflation, excluding energy and food, is projected to be at 3.9% in 2022, 4.2% in 2023, 2.8% in 2024, and then 2.4% in 2025. The economy is projected to grow 3.4% in 2022, 0.5% in 2023, 1.9% in 2024, and then 1.8% in 2025.

Full statement here.