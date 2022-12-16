Bundesbank expects no severe economic slump in Germany

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Bundesbank projects that the German economy will contract -0.5% in 2023, then grow by 1.7% in 2024 and 1.4% in 2025. President Joachim Nagel said, “Economic output is likely to shrink initially, but we expect a gradual recovery from the second half of 2023… Compared to the June projection, the rate of change of GDP for 2023 has been revised significantly downwards.”

HICP inflation is projected to decline to 7.2% in 2023, then to 4.1% in 2024, and 2.8% in 2025. HICP excluding energy and food is expected to increase slightly to 4.3% in 2023, then gradually decline to 2.9% in 2024 and 2.6% in 2025. .

Full release here.