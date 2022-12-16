Eurozone PMI composite rose to 48.8, consistent with -0.2% GDP contraction in Q4

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone PMI Manufacturing rose from 47.1 to 47.8 in December. PMI Services rose from 48.5 to 49.1. PMI Composite rose from 47.8 to 48.8. Still, the downside extended into its sixth successive month, even though rate of decline moderated.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence said: “While the further fall in business activity in December signals a strong possibility of recession, the survey also hints that any downturn will be milder than thought likely a few months ago. The data for the fourth quarter are consistent with GDP contracting at a quarterly rate of just less than 0.2%, and forward-looking indicators are currently boding well for the rate of decline to ease further in the first quarter.”

Full release here.