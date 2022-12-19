Mon, Dec 19, 2022 @ 18:57 GMT
HomeLive CommentsGermany Ifo rose to 88.6, entering holiday with a sense of hope

Germany Ifo rose to 88.6, entering holiday with a sense of hope

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Germany Ifo Business Climate rose from 86.4 to 88.6 in December, above expectation of 87.2. Current Situation Index rose from 93.2 to 94.4, above expectation of 93.5. Expectations Index rose from 80.2 to 83.2, above expectation of 82.0.

By sector, manufacturing rose from -11.5 to -5.6. Services rose from -5.3 to -1.2. Trade rose from -26.9 to -20.0. Construction, however, dropped from -21.5 to -22.2.

Ifo said: “Sentiment in the German economy has brightened considerably. The ifo Business Climate Index rose to 88.6 points in December, up from 86.4 points (seasonally adjusted) in November. Companies assessed their current situation as better again. This comes on the heels of six consecutive falls in the indicator for the current situation. Expectations also improved noticeably. German business is entering the holiday season with a sense of hope.”

Full release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.