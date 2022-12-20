Tue, Dec 20, 2022 @ 09:05 GMT
HomeLive CommentsNZ ANZ business confidence fell to fresh record low

NZ ANZ business confidence fell to fresh record low

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

New Zealand ANZ business confidence declined from -57.1 to -70.2 in December, a new record low. Looking at some details, own activity outlook fell from -13.7 to -25.6. Export intentions dropped form -5.4 to -10.0. Investment intentions dropped form -8.1 to -20.5. Employment intentions dropped from -4.0 to -16.3. Pricing intentions rose from 58.5 to 59.1. Cost expectations declined form 88.7 to 84.4. Inflation expectations dropped from 6.39 to 6.23.

ANZ said: “The fall in business confidence is certainly dramatic, but while it’s at a fresh record low, it would be incorrect to read this as an indication that any recession is likely to be unusually severe. Rather, it’s unusually widely anticipated. It’s a situation unprecedented in recent decades for a central bank to admit it is deliberately engineering a recession.”

Full release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.