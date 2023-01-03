UK PMI manufacturing finalized at 45.3 in Dec, took a further turn for the worse

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

UK PMI Manufacturing was finalized at 45.3 in December, down from 46.5 in November, a 31-month low. S&P Global noted that production and new orders fell at faster rates, leading to accelerated job losses. Selling price and input cost inflation eased.

Rob Dobson, Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: “The UK manufacturing downturn took a further turn for the worse at the end of the year. Output contracted at one of the quickest rates during the past 14 years, as new order inflows weakened and supply chain issues continued to bite. The decline in new business was worryingly steep, as weak domestic demand was accompanied by a further marked drop in new orders from overseas.

Full release here.