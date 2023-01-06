Fed Bullard: Policy rate getting closer to sufficiently restrictive zone

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said yesterday that FOMC aggressive actions in 2022 and planned rate hike in 2023 has “returned inflation expectations to a level consistent with the Fed’s 2% inflation target.”

“During 2023, actual inflation will likely follow inflation expectations to a lower level as the real economy normalizes,” he said.

“The policy rate is not yet in a zone that may be considered sufficiently restrictive, but it is getting closer,” he added.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Regarding the economy, Bullard noted, “The probability of a soft landing has increased compared to where it was in the fall of 2022, where it was looking more questionable… And the reason I think that the prospects for a soft landing have increased is that the labor market has not weakened the way many had predicted” and growth levels rebounded from weakness”.