Fri, Jan 06, 2023 @ 06:14 GMT
HomeLive CommentsFed Bullard: Policy rate getting closer to sufficiently restrictive zone

Fed Bullard: Policy rate getting closer to sufficiently restrictive zone

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said yesterday that FOMC aggressive actions in 2022 and planned rate hike in 2023 has “returned inflation expectations to a level consistent with the Fed’s 2% inflation target.”

“During 2023, actual inflation will likely follow inflation expectations to a lower level as the real economy normalizes,” he said.

“The policy rate is not yet in a zone that may be considered sufficiently restrictive, but it is getting closer,” he added.

Regarding the economy, Bullard noted, “The probability of a soft landing has increased compared to where it was in the fall of 2022, where it was looking more questionable… And the reason I think that the prospects for a soft landing have increased is that the labor market has not weakened the way many had predicted” and growth levels rebounded from weakness”.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.