Eurozone economic sentiment indicator rose to 95.8 in Dec

Eurozone Economic Sentiment Indicator rose from 94.0 to 95.8 in December. Industry confidence rose from -1.9 to -1.5. Services confidence rose from 3.1 to 6.3. Consumer confidence rose from -23.9 to -22.2. Retail trade confidence rose from -6.6 to -3.6. Employment Expectations Indicator was unchanged at 107.3. E Economic Uncertainty Indicator dropped from 28.5 to 27.5.

EU Economic Sentiment Indicator rose from 92.7 to 94.2. Employment Expectations Indicator dropped from 106.3 to 105.9. Economic Uncertainty Indicator dropped from 27.9 to 26.9. Amongst the largest EU economies, the ESI increased in Germany (+2.0), Spain (+1.9), the Netherlands (+1.5), Italy and Poland (both +0.9), while it eased again in France (-1.3).

Full release here.