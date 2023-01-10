US NFIB Small Business Optimism Index declined to 89.8 in Dec

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

US NFIB Small Business Optimism Index declined -2.1 pts to 89.8 in December, below expectation of 91.6. That’s also the 12th consecutive month the index was below 49-year average of 98.

“Overall, small business owners are not optimistic about 2023 as sales and business conditions are expected to deteriorate,” said NFIB Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg. “Owners are managing several economic uncertainties and persistent inflation and they continue to make business and operational changes to compensate.”

Full release here.