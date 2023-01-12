ECB de Cos: We plan to continue increasing interest rates significantly in the next meetings

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

ECB Governing Council member Pablo Hernandez De Cos said yesterday, “we plan to continue increasing interest rates significantly in the next meetings.” Also, tightening will continue “until reaching sufficiently restrictive levels to ensure that the inflation returns to the 2% target over the medium term.”

“Keeping interest rates at tight levels will reduce inflation by dampening demand and will also protect against the risk of a persistent upward shift in inflation expectations”, he explained.

De Cos also noted that Since last meeting, markets have raised the expected terminal rate by 30bps to 3.4%. However, market rates incorporated a positive premium, and “the market’s genuine expectation of what the maximum level of the deposit facility rate would be is somewhat below that figure.”