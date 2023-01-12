ECB Survey: Consumer inflation expectations reversed in Nov

In ECB’s November Consumer Expectations Survey, mean inflation expectations for the 12 months ahead dropped back to 7.3%, comparing to October’s 8.1% and September’s 7.3%.
Median inflation expectations for the 12 months ahead dropped to 5.0%, comparing to October’s 5.4% and September’s 5.1%.
Mean inflation expectations for the 3 years ahead dropped to 4.6%, comparing to October’s 4.9%, and September’s 4.8%.
Median inflation expectations for the 3 years ahead dropped to 2.9%, comparing to October’s 3.0%, and September’s 3.0%.