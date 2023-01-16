Mon, Jan 16, 2023 @ 14:43 GMT
WEF: 63% chief economists expect global recession in 2023

In the Chief Economists Outlook of the World Economic Forum, 63% of survey respondents said a global recession is likely this year, with 18% saying that it’s “extremely likely”.

Prospect for growth was also bleak, all respondents expecting weak growth in Europe, (68% very weak and 32% weak). 91% expect weak growth in the US (9% very weak, and 82% weak. Even for China, 48% expect weak growth (10% very weak, 38% weak).

Inflation expectations saw significant variation across regions. All respondents expect high inflation in Europe (43% high, 57% very high). Also, all respondents expect high inflation in the US (76% high, 24% very high). But only 53% expect high inflation in China (48% high, 5% very high).

