St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said in an online WSJ interview, “we’re almost into a zone that we could call restrictive – we’re not quite there yet.”

Fed will wants to make sure that inflation will fall back to 2% target. “We don’t want to waiver on that,” he said.

“Policy has to stay on the tighter side during 2023” as the disinflationary process unfolds, he added.

He still sees rates at 5.25-5.50% range at the end of the year.