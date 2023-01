Bundesbank said in the monthly report that real GDP was “likely to have roughly stagnated in the final quarter of 2022, exceeding earlier expectations”. Real GDP grew 1.9% in 2022 as a whole, comparing to 2021. “It thus slightly exceeded the pre-pandemic level again.”

Consumer price momentum “continued to weaken” in December, due to “significantly lower energy prices”. However, “non-energy components such as food, industrial goods and services continued to rise sharply”.

Full report here.