Germany Gfk consumer sentiment rose to -33.9, positive trend consolidating

Tue, Jan 24, 2023 @ 11:23 GMT
Germany Gfk consumer sentiment for February rose 3.7 pts to -33.9, below expectation of -33.0. In January, Economic expectations improved from -10.3 to -0.6. Income expectations rose from -43.4 to -32.2. Propensity to buy dropped from -16.3 to -18.7.

“With the fourth increase in a row, the positive trend in consumer sentiment is consolidating. Even though the level is still very low, pessimism has eased recently”, explains GfK consumer expert Rolf Bürkl.

“Falling energy prices, such as for gasoline and heating oil, have ensured that consumer sentiment is less gloomy. Nevertheless, 2023 will remain difficult for the domestic economy. Private consumption will not be able to positively contribute to overall economic development this year. This is also signaled by the still very low level of the indicator.”

