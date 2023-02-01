US ADP employment grew 106k Jan, disrupted by weather

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

US ADP private employment grew 106k in January, below expectation of 168k. By sector, goods-producing jobs dropped -3k. Service-providing jobs rose 109k. BY establishment size, small companies cut -75k jobs, but medium companies added 64k and large added 128k. Pay growth for job stayers was held at 7.3% yoy for the second month, with most industries little changed.

Nela Richardson Chief Economist, ADP said: “In January, we saw the impact of weather-related disruptions on employment during our reference week. Hiring was stronger during other weeks of the month, in line with the strength we saw late last year.”

Full release here.