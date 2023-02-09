Thu, Feb 09, 2023 @ 04:03 GMT
HomeLive CommentsBoC minutes: The bar for additional rate increases now higher

BoC minutes: The bar for additional rate increases now higher

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

BoC published a minutes-like document yesterday for the first time to improve transparency. The minutes noted, “members were in broad agreement that, going forward, it would be appropriate to pause any additional tightening to allow economic developments to unfold.”

“The bar for additional rate increases was now higher”. Also, the council “would need an accumulation of evidence to determine whether further rate increases would be required.” Yet, it was important to be clear about the “conditionality” of the pause, and the Governing Council “would be prepared to raise the policy rate further if these upside risks materialized.”

Full minutes here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.