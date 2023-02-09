BoC minutes: The bar for additional rate increases now higher

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

BoC published a minutes-like document yesterday for the first time to improve transparency. The minutes noted, “members were in broad agreement that, going forward, it would be appropriate to pause any additional tightening to allow economic developments to unfold.”

“The bar for additional rate increases was now higher”. Also, the council “would need an accumulation of evidence to determine whether further rate increases would be required.” Yet, it was important to be clear about the “conditionality” of the pause, and the Governing Council “would be prepared to raise the policy rate further if these upside risks materialized.”

Full minutes here.