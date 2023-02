ECB Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau told France 2TV that he can “rule out” a recession the country. The Bank of France yesterday said its economy was on course to eke out slightly positive growth this quarter after growing 0.1% in the previous quarter.

Villeroy also said he sees “peak in french inflation between now and June, maybe even before June.” From this summer onwards, food price inflation could ease off”.