Australia consumer sentiment dropped back to 78.5, pressures bearing down on consumer becoming intense

Australia Westpac-Melbourne Institute Consumer Sentiment Index fell -6.9%mom from 84.3 to 78.5 in February. The reading was already below the trough of 79.0 as seen in the global financial crisis, but above the 75.6 low in April 2020 when the pandemic first hit.

Westpac noted: “Cost of living pressures and interest rate rises continue to weigh heavily. Hopes of some easing in both have been dashed by the strong December quarter CPI and the RBA’s resumption of its interest rate tightening cycle.”

Regarding RBA policy, Westpac expects another 25bps hike to 3.60% on March 7, a pause in April, and then a final 35bps hike in May to 3.85%.

It added, “The consumer sentiment survey continues to give a very clear warning that the pressures bearing down on the consumer are becoming intense. While spending has held up relatively well to date, we expect an abrupt slowdown to show through in coming months.”

