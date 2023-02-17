Fri, Feb 17, 2023 @ 08:57 GMT
HomeLive CommentsECB Schnabel: We may have to act more forcefully

ECB Schnabel: We may have to act more forcefully

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

ECB Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel said in a Bloomberg interview, “we are still far away from claiming victory”, adding that “we may have to act more forcefully.” She also noted that a broad disinflation process has not even started.” Meanwhile, “wage growth has picked up substantially” and could be “more persistent.

Schnabel also indicated that market pricing of a terminal rate of 3.50% may be too optimistic. “Markets are priced for perfection,” she said. “They assume inflation is going to come down very quickly toward 2% and it is going to stay there, while the economy will do just fine. That would be a very good outcome, but there is a risk that inflation proves to be more persistent than is currently priced by financial markets.”

A 50 basis-point hike next month is “necessary under virtually all plausible scenarios,” she said. “There is no inconsistency between our principle of data-dependency and these intentions because it’s very unlikely that the incoming data is going to put this intention into question.”

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.