Wed, Feb 22, 2023 @ 17:20 GMT
HomeLive CommentsFed Bullard: Let's be sharp and get inflation under control in 2023

Fed Bullard: Let’s be sharp and get inflation under control in 2023

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard told CNBC, “Our risk now is inflation doesn’t come down and reaccelerates and then what do we do.

“We are going to have to react, and if inflation doesn’t start to come down, you know, you risk this replay of the 1970s where you had 15 years and you’re trying to battle the drag, and you don’t want to get into that.

“Let’s be sharp now, let’s get inflation under control in 2023 and it’s a good time to fight inflation because the labor market is still strong,” He added.

Bullard reiterated his view that Federal funds rate at 5.25-5.50% rate would be adequate for the task.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

How to Write a Trading Plan

Common Forex Trading Mistakes

How to Know if a Strategy Works

Risk/Reward Ratio

5 Must Read Trading Psychology Books

The Relationship Between Crude Oil And CAD

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.