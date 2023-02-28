Tue, Feb 28, 2023 @ 06:48 GMT
BoJ Uchida: Shouldn’t modify easy policy just because there are side-effects

By ActionForex.com

Incoming BoJ Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida told an upper house confirmation hearing, “BOJ must maintain monetary easing. It shouldn’t modify easy policy just because there are side-effects. Rather, it must come up with ideas” to mitigate the costs and help sustain stimulus.

He also noted it’s premature to discuss an exit from the ultra-loose monetary policy. Any exit would involve adjustments in the interest targets and the balance sheet. “In what order and at what timing the BOJ will make these adjustments will depend on economic and financial developments at the time,” Uchida said.

