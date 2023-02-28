Tue, Feb 28, 2023 @ 06:48 GMT
NZ ANZ business confidence rose to -43.3, firms wary but getting on with the job

New Zealand ANZ Business Confidence improved form -52.0 to -43.3 in February. Own Activity Outlook rose from -15.8 to -9.2.

Looking at some details, export intentions ticked up from -5.4 to -5.2. Investment intentions rose from -13.7 to -4.9. Employment intentions jumped from -11.1 to -3.4. Pricing intentions dropped from 62.4 to 58.8. Cost expectations dropped from 91.3 to 88.3. Inflation expectations ticked down from 5.99 to 5.94.

ANZ said: “The shock value of the November Monetary Policy Statement appears to have faded into the rear-vision mirror as firms focus on the risks and opportunities that are front and centre…. Opportunity is clearly still knocking. That said, the level of most indicators remain subdued – firms are still very wary, and understandably so. But they are getting on with the job.”

