UK PMI manufacturing finalized at 49.3 in Feb, showed encouraging signs of resilience

UK PMI Manufacturing was finalized at 49.3 in February, up from January’s 47.0. That’s the highest level in 7 months even though it’s stuck in contraction territory. New orders fell but showed signs of stabilizing. Input cost and output price inflation eased.

Rob Dobson, Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said:

“UK manufacturing showed encouraging signs of resilience in February. Output rose for the first time in eight months, boosted by weaker cost inflation and reduced supply chain disruptions. Input prices increased at the slowest pace since July 2020 and supplier performance improved for the first time in three-and-a-half years. This offset some of the ongoing negative impacts from strikes, the cost of living crisis and lower order intakes.

“Manufacturers’ confidence also strengthened, with 60% of companies forecasting production will expand during the coming year. Part of the reason for renewed optimism was a near-stabilisation of new order inflows in February, with total new orders and new export business both falling only slightly and to much lesser extents than in recent months. Manufacturers benefited from growing signs of a global economic recovery and the easing of COVID restrictions by China. This process of economic revival, alongside signs of inflation peaking and reduced recession fears, should hopefully help UK manufacturers eke out further growth in the coming months.”

