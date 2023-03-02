ECB accounts: Concerns of overtightening premature

The accounts of ECB’s February 1-2 meeting noted, “it was generally felt that concerns of ‘overtightening’ were premature at the present high levels of inflation and in view of the likely persistence of underlying price pressures”.

The view was expressed that, “given the still substantial distance to the prospective terminal rate, there continued to be value – from a risk management perspective – in frontloading rate hikes at the present stage.”

The communication regarding March meeting, “conveyed the view that, in the absence of abrupt changes in circumstances, a further 50 basis point interest rate hike at the March meeting was consistent with a very wide range of possible scenarios for the way inflation would develop.”

