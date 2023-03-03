Fri, Mar 03, 2023 @ 04:45 GMT
HomeLive CommentsFed Collins: We will need to do some additional rate increases

Fed Collins: We will need to do some additional rate increases

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Boston Fed President Susan Collins said yesterday, “we will need to do some additional rate increases and exactly what the right amount is really needs to be dependent on a holistic review of the information that we receive.”

“It will be important to hold there for some time because it takes a while for the effects of tighter financial conditions to work through the economy,” she added.

“We’ve seen some early signs that wage and price pressures might be slowing,” she said. “But we’ve also seen some evidence that high inflation” remains, particularly in some areas of services.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.