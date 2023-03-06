Eurozone Sentix dropped to -11.3, stagnation could turn into renewed recession worries

Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence index dropped from -8 to -11.1, much worst than expectation of an improvement to -5.6.

Current Situation index rose from -10.0 to -9.3, hitting the highest level since June 2022. But that means the economy is “currently in a stagnation phase at best”.

Expectations index dropped notably from -6.0 to -13.0. “Over the next six months, investors expect the Eurozone economy to deteriorate.”

Sentix added, “this stagnation phase could soon turn into renewed recession worries if the negative economic expectations materialise.”

