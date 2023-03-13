NZ BNZ services rose to 55.8, activity growing relatively well

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

New Zealand BusinessNZ Performance of Services Index rose from 54.7 to 55.8 in February. The move further above the trend in the index indicates a more favorable comparison to its long-term average of 53.6.

Looking at some details, activity/sales rose from 52.1 to 53.6, while employment dipped from 51.6 to 51.2. New orders/business increased from 54.8 to 57.1, and stocks/inventories went up from 54.7 to 58.3. Additionally, supplier deliveries improved from 52.3 to 55.9.

BNZ Senior Economist Craig Ebert said that “the strongly expanding PSI, along with the recovered tone of the PMI, suggests economic activity is growing relatively well in the early stages of this year”.

Full release here.