Eurozone PMI composite rose to 10-month high on strong services

Eurozone PMI Manufacturing dropped from 48.5 to 47.1 in March, hitting a 4-month low. However, PMI Services rose sharply from 52.7 to 55.6. PMI Composite rose from 52.0 to 54.1. Both PMI Services and Composite were the highest levels in 10 months.

According to Chris Williamson, Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, the eurozone economy is experiencing a resurgence, with business activity in March growing at the fastest rate in ten months. The data indicates a 0.3% GDP growth in Q1, accelerating to a 0.5% rate in March. This growth is attributed to fading recession fears, easing inflation pressures, and significant improvements in supplier delivery times.

Despite these positive signs, inflationary pressures continue to be a concern, particularly in the service sector and rising wage costs. The growth remains unbalanced, with the service sector driving growth while manufacturing struggles to maintain production amid falling demand.

Full Eurozone PMI release here.

Also released, Germany PMI Manufacturing dropped further from 46.3 to 44.3 March, a 34-month low. But PMI Services rose from 50.9 to 53.9, a 10-month high. PMI Composite rose from 50.7 to 52.6, also a 10-month high.

France PMI Manufacturing ticked up from 47.4 to 47.7 in March. PMI Services rose from 53.1 to 55.5, a 10-month high. PMI Composite rose from 51.7 to 54.0, also a 10-month high.