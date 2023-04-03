Mon, Apr 03, 2023 @ 15:40 GMT
HomeLive CommentsFed Bullard: Lasting impact of OPEC production cut a question

Fed Bullard: Lasting impact of OPEC production cut a question

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard told Bloomberg TV that OPEC’s production cut was “a surprise.” But he added, “whether it will have a lasting impact I think is an open question.”

He noted the challenges in tracking oil prices, admitting that fluctuations “might feed into inflation and make our job a little bit more difficult.”

Regarding the current state of the global economy, Bullard pointed out that he had already expected higher oil prices given China’s faster-than-anticipated recovery and Europe narrowly avoiding a recession. He also cited strong US data as a bullish factor for the oil market.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.