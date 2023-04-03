Fed Bullard: Lasting impact of OPEC production cut a question

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard told Bloomberg TV that OPEC’s production cut was “a surprise.” But he added, “whether it will have a lasting impact I think is an open question.”

He noted the challenges in tracking oil prices, admitting that fluctuations “might feed into inflation and make our job a little bit more difficult.”

Regarding the current state of the global economy, Bullard pointed out that he had already expected higher oil prices given China’s faster-than-anticipated recovery and Europe narrowly avoiding a recession. He also cited strong US data as a bullish factor for the oil market.