UK PMI construction dropped to 50.7, mixed fortunes in the sector

UK PMI Construction dropped from 54.6 to 50.7 in March, below expectation of 53.6, indicating a mixed picture for the industry.

Tim Moore, Economics Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, explained that civil engineering and commercial projects saw a sustained rebound in output levels and improved tender opportunities, leading to the strongest rate of job creation in five months.

However, a sharp decline in house building raised concerns, as subdued demand and rising interest rates contributed to the steepest fall in housing activity in almost three years.

Despite these challenges, overall expectations for construction output in the coming year remain positive, with survey respondents citing improved availability of construction inputs and expectations for moderating purchasing price inflation.

Full UK PMI construction release here.