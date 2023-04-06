Thu, Apr 06, 2023 @ 09:19 GMT
HomeLive CommentsUK PMI construction dropped to 50.7, mixed fortunes in the sector

UK PMI construction dropped to 50.7, mixed fortunes in the sector

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

UK PMI Construction dropped from 54.6 to 50.7 in March, below expectation of 53.6, indicating a mixed picture for the industry.

Tim Moore, Economics Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, explained that civil engineering and commercial projects saw a sustained rebound in output levels and improved tender opportunities, leading to the strongest rate of job creation in five months.

However, a sharp decline in house building raised concerns, as subdued demand and rising interest rates contributed to the steepest fall in housing activity in almost three years.

Despite these challenges, overall expectations for construction output in the coming year remain positive, with survey respondents citing improved availability of construction inputs and expectations for moderating purchasing price inflation.

Full UK PMI construction release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.