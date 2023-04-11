Fed’s Williams suggests one more rate hike as “reasonable starting place”

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In a Yahoo Finance interview, New York Fed President John Williams stated that one more rate hike could be a “reasonable starting place,” noting that it aligns with the median expectation of his colleagues. However, Williams emphasized the importance of data-driven decisions, saying, “We have to be driven by the data… I will say that one thing that we’re paying attention to is credit conditions but also do we really see signs of this underlying inflation coming down?”

Williams highlighted the challenges ahead, stating, “Some of this core services inflation excluding housing hasn’t budged yet, so we’ve got our work cut out for us to get inflation back to 2%.” He added that the central question revolves around determining what will be sufficiently restrictive on policy and whether additional measures are needed to achieve their goals, with data and outlook as the key drivers.